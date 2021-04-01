

James (Jim) Howard Kent, of Elwood, died at his residence March 28, 2021.

Jim was born and raised in Martinsville, Ind. on Feb. 23, 1944 to Lucille (Ferren) and Ira Jackson Kent. Jim was the fourth of 12 children.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five siblings and one grandson.

Survivors include siblings, Diane Ferrand, Linda Hayes, Kathy Locke, Ronnie Kent, Bobby Kent and Anita Bassey; his six children, Leo Kent, Barbra Osborn, Viola (Darlene) O’Neal, Sarah Trout, James Kent and Justin Kent; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Jim has been married to Theresa (Kiefer) Kent, who also has three children, Tuesday Turney, Kevin E. Head and Kylee Dawson, for 21 years. They met at Ford Motor Company where Jim worked for 42 years.

Jim enjoyed karaoke, riding his golf cart, and driving and spending time with his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.