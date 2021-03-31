Charles B Mack



ALEXANDRIA – Charles B. (“Skip”) Mack, 86, of Alexandria, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2021, at St. Anne’s Com-munities in Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Sylvia Mack, and his siblings, F. Joseph (“Joe”) Mack, Ilene Peck, and Rose Buss, as well as his niece, Mary (Peck) Bock.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Jane Mack; his brother-in-law, Terry Buss; and 10 nieces and nephews, Julie Mack, Anne (Mack) Nicholas, Tom Mack, Theresa (Peck) Legault, David Peck, Laura Peck, Tim Peck, Carol Peck, Robert Peck, and Michael Badagliacca – as well as multiple great-nephews and great-nieces, numerous cousins, and many dear friends.

Mr. Mack was a graduate of Alexandria High School and earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University. For many years, he helped shape young minds as a science teacher at St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Ind. and at Alexandria Middle School. He also served as a tennis coach at St. Joseph’s. Mr. Mack was a strong advocate of conservation and environmentalism and passed those values along to his students as well as his family.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1958-1960. Mr. Mack enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a long-time member of the NRA and the Alexandria Gun Club.

In his spare time, Mr. Mack was an avid reader. He also loved watching sports and old Westerns on TV. He was fond of gardening. Another favorite pastime was playing card games with his friends and family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Mary’s, 820 W. Monroe St., Alexandria with Fr. David Hellman as Cele-brant. Burial will follow in the IOOF Cemetery, Alexandria.

Friends may call at the Church of St. Mary’s on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials to Masses at St. Mary’s Church, 820 W. Monroe St., Alexandria, Ind., 46001 or Oratory of St. Joachim and St. Anne, 1900 Randalia Dr., Fort Wayne, Ind. 46805

