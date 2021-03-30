

ATLANTA – Wayne A. Bristol, 69, of Atlanta, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

He was born in Tipton on June 5, 1951 to Elwin Fred and Frances A. (Justice) Bristol.

He married Julie Snyder on June 2, 1983. The couple enjoyed 37 years of marriage and memories together.

Wayne worked at Tipton NAPA for 48 years. Everyone who knew Wayne knew if they needed a car, truck, or tractor part to go see him and he would be happy to help.

He graduated from Tipton High School with the class of 1969.

Wayne was a Chicago Bears fan and attended many games over the years. In his spare time he enjoyed watching NASCAR, mowing the lawn, and spending time with his family.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Julie Snyder-Bristol; a daughter, Peyton Engel and husband Justin, of Peru; a brother, Tony Bristol and wife Marsha of Kokomo; one grandchild, Emmett Engel, and a granddaughter on the way.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Bristol.

Private family services were held at Fairview Cemetery.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home was honored to assist the family during this difficult time.

The family asks that if you feel moved to honor Wayne’s memory, you can make a donation to Riley Children’s Foundation, 30 South Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, Ind. 46204.