

FRANKTON – Virgil “Paul” Hughes, 71, of Frankton, passed away on March 26, 2021 surrounded by his family at home.

He was born on June 16, 1949 to Virgil and Mary Jane (Alexander) Hughes.

Paul was a graduate of Frankton High School, Class of 1967. During high school and sometime thereafter, he worked at Marsh Grocery. After graduating high school, Paul served in the United States Army, stationed in Germany. After the military, he worked for General Motors before retiring after 30 years.

He was a strong Christian man who served as a member and usher at Tree of Life Ministries in Marion.

Paul was an avid gardener, always trying to grow something new. Family was his pride and joy. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren and family. He could make anyone smile, and he would do what he could for anyone, no matter what. He was truly as good a man as it gets and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Lu Ann (Seal) Hughes; children, Charles “Greg” Hughes (Phoebe), Angela Brown (James), and Kathryn Tarter (Zackary); grandchildren, Kyle, Zac, Aubree, Ryan, Trent, Carter, Tyler, Matthew, Micah, and Ian; great-grandchildren Abel and Addilyn; mother, Mary Jane Hughes; brother, Danny Hughes; special cousin, Ed Alvey and special friend, Charlie Dixon.

He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Hughes and special cousin, Leann Napper.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Tree of Life Ministries, 2701 West 2nd St. in Marion, Ind. at 11 a.m.

Cremation was chosen through Legacy Cremation and Funeral Service – Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.