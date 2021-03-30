KOKOMO – Renate Gerda Sharp, age 82, of Kokomo, went home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 29, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Renate was born in Striegau, Germany on Sept. 30, 1938, to her parents, Herbert and Elfriede (Polke) Conrad. Renate married the love of her life, Tom Sharp, on Oct. 5, 1957, at Goldsmith Methodist Church. They shared 52 years together, raising three wonderful children.

Renate graduated from Green Park Union High School in Harrisburg, Penn., Class of 1955. After high school, she attended United Airline School.

Renate worked in banking for many years, working most of her career at Union State Bank. She also worked for the Kempton Clinic and was the principal’s secretary for Sharpsville School.

Renate was faithfully devoted to the Lord. She was baptized at Kempton Christian Church and was a proud member of the Eastern Star. Renate was an incredibly giving person. Whether she was giving of her time or donating to an organization in need, she always gave with a heart full of love. She was instrumental in starting an MSA (Multiple System Atrophy) chapter in Kokomo in honor of her husband.

One of her favorite pastimes was reading. She could get lost in a book and read it cover to cover in a matter of hours! Romance and thrillers were among her favorite genres.

Renate enjoyed crocheting. She would crochet blankets, donating them to local nursing homes and to the nursery at St. Joseph Hospital. Renate had the most beautiful flower gardens, she tended to them with such loving care and it showed! She passed her love and knowledge of flower gardening to her family. I’m certain every time they see a beautiful flower, they will be reminded of her.

Renate’s love for her family was like no other! She loved to watch her grandchildren at their sporting events, cheering them on from the sidelines no matter the sport. She poured her heart into making the best German meals for those she loved. Renate was such a sweet soul. She truly enjoyed getting to know people. She was a rarity these days ,always making sure to write a handwritten card or letter to anyone that showed even the smallest act of kindness. She would decorate her letters with stickers so those on the receiving end always felt the love she put into them.

Those left to carry on Renate’s legacy of love are her children, Heidi (John) Freeman and Dan (Christy) Sharp; grandchildren, Jimmy Hunter, Missy Sharp, Hayden Sharp and Nicole Sharp; sister, Christa Eilers; daughter-in-law, Tina Sharp; three great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Renate was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Tom Sharp; parents, Herbert and Elfriede Conrad; and her son, Brian Sharp.

The Sharp family would like to thank Compassus Hospice of Indianapolis for the compassionate care they showed Renate. They were a Godsend to the family.

A funeral service celebrating Renate’s life will be on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton. Visitation for family and friends will be prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Committal to take place at Normanda Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Renate’s honor to the German American Klub of Indianapolis located at 8602 Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46217.

