

Timothy S. Luyet, 58, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Alexandria Care Center following an extended illness.

Tim was born in Elwood on Feb. 6, 1963, to the late William Luyet and Geraldine (Galbreath) Biltz.

On Feb. 15, 1985, he married Candus (Carter) Luyet and they shared 36 years of marriage together.

Tim graduated from Elwood Community High School in 1982.

Tim was an avid sports fan among his favorites were the Indianapolis Colt, Notre Dame and NASCAR.

Tim loved people, he never knew a stranger. He enjoyed visiting his friends at Hembree Motor Sales and Paul Shallenburger Insur-ance. He loved his family and will be missed dearly.

Tim is survived by his wife, Candus Luyet, and son, Steven Luyet, both of Elwood; three brothers, Kent Luyet of Nashville, Tenn., Kenneth Luyet of Kentucky and Thomas Luyet of Nashville, Tenn.; sister, Monica Rose Blackford; special niece and nephew, Damien & Hayley Blackford.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, William Luyet and Geraldine Biltz .

Funeral services celebrating Tim’s life will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Elwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednes-day, March 31, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com