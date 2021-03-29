Ralph D. Salyers, 63, born on Jan. 8, 1958, of Noblesville/Indianapolis, passed away at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville and went to be with the Lord on March 27, 2021, from complications of pneumonia.

He was retired from Indianapolis Public Schools as an HVAC/electrician technician.

Ralph was a member of Pilgrim Holiness Church in Noblesville.

Ralph is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Diane McEntire; daughter, Amber Salyers; two granddaughters, Sydnee Conley and Madison Long; ex-wife, Phyllis Salyers; sister Roxy McClain; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Salyers and father, Clarence Salyers, as well as siblings Ray Salyers, Ronnie Salyers, Robert Salyers, Roy Salyers and Rebecca Oliver.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is handling the cremation and no there will be no memorial services. A celebration of life event will be planned for a later date.