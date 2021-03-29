Larry Lee Flick Sr. was born on Nov. 4, 1936, in northwest Howard County. He was the oldest son of Oliver and Edith (Crowder) Flick.

Larry passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the home that he himself designed. His family lovingly surrounded him as he left this world and entered his forever home with Jesus. What a heavenly home he must now be designing!

On June 3, 1955, Larry married the love of his life, Shirley Hewitt. He recently stated that he sure was proud of their 65 years of marriage and that the church had something to do with that. Together, Larry and Shirley had three children, daughter Krista (Bryan DeWitt), son Larry Jr. (Barb Flick) and daughter Vonda (Billy Peters.)

Larry was a family man and invested in his family to an extreme. His greatest joy in life was simply being in his recliner, sipping on a coke and being surrounded by his family. He took pride in his classic car collection and in a well-manicured lawn, enjoyed watching sprint car racing, and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. Larry especially treasured his great-grandkids. He enjoyed visits from them and watched many episodes of Sponge Bob! He became an expert at FaceTime and FaceTimed family members regularly. He also scrolled through Facebook daily to keep tabs on grandkids, always hoping to see pictures of the great-grandkids.

Said grandkids are Keith Flick (fiancé Tristyn Minor), Brianne DeWitt Goudelock (Bryan), Amber Sholty (Dustin), Brady Peters (Sam) and Molly Peters. Larry also has a much-loved nephew, Craig (Quincy) Henderson.

His beloved great-grandkids are Zetta and Violet DeWitt Goudelock, Will and Gabby Sholty, and Brooks, Scout and Asa Peters.

Larry was met in Heaven by two brothers, Jerry and Oliver Jr. Flick and his parents, Oliver and Edith Flick. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; a sister, Darlene (Dick) Henderson; a sister-in-law, Barb Flick; and nieces and nephews, Scott Flick, Kim Colburn, Julie Greenwood, Shari Scalf and Stacy Surber.

On Wednesday, March 24, Larry rededicated his life to Christ. If Larry could talk to you now, he would want you to do the same. God’s blessings to all who read this.

There will be a small graveside service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Sharpsville Cemetery, and people are asked to wear green, Larry’s favorite color, and casual attire.

Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home in Sharpsville.