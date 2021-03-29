Faith Ann Redding, 78, of Tipton, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at North Woods Village in Kokomo.

She was born in Williamsport, Ind., to the late Lottye Fletcher (Jewell) and Luther Fletcher on October 6, 1942.

Faith grew up in Fowler. Her family moved to Tipton in 1965. Faith was a bus driver for several years for the Tipton School Corp. She retired from Tenbrook Sales as a receptionist.

Faith had a love for the outdoors, often taking her family camping, and enjoyed gardening, crochet and cross stitch.

Surviving Faith are her children, Michael Redding, Janice Rich (Daniel), Kathleen Wagers (Randy) and Kevin Redding (Christie); grandchildren; Tasa (Johnnie), Lindsay (Shawn), Rodney (Lala), Chenelle (Robbie), Ian (Samantha), Thomas and Jenha (Derrick); great-grandchildren, Riley, Reece, Eric, Kennedy, Bennett, Calvin, Kendall and Logan; brother, Charles Fletcher (Elaine); sisters, Donna Fariss and Mary Sharpf; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death is the father of her children, Eugene Redding; brother, Robert Fletcher; sisters, Patricia Westwood and Jolene Martin; and granddaughter, Danielle Rich.

A celebration of life will be at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at noon. There will be a one hour gathering prior from 11a.m. to noon.

Please continue to social distance from one another to help prevent the spread of COVID 19. Masks are required in all parts of the funeral home.