HAMILTON, OHIO – David Wendell Langdon, 80, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021.

He was born in Hartford City, Ind. on Aug. 18, 1940, the youngest of four brothers, to the late Mark and Murl Langdon.

He married Margaret Jane Retherford in 1961, and had daughters, Ann Margaret, and Sherry Jo.

He studied and worked in mechanical and machine designing, and in 1970, he accepted a position with Force Control Industries. For more than 46 years, he worked as a Design Engineer and Company Pilot, retiring from Force Control in 2016.

He married Mae Miller in August 2019.

He was a member of the Christian community in Hamilton, active in Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship and attended a morning men’s prayer group for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Mae Miller Langdon; daughters Ann Langdon and Sherry Mollick; two grandchildren; and his brother, Donald Langdon.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Jane Retherford Langdon; his brothers, Edsel “Zeke” Langdon and Richard “Sam” Langdon; and an infant sister, Mary Jo.

Visitation will be held on today, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 5 p.m. until the time of his funeral service at 7 p.m. at the Grace Pointe Church, 3727 Oxford Millville Road, Oxford, Ohio. Burial will take place on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville, Ind.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home of Hamilton, Ohio and Owens-Noffze Funeral Home of Summitville, Indiana.

On-line condolences: owensmemorialservices.com