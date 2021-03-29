Claud E. Weaver, 88, of Elwood passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital.

He was born in Tomberlin, Ark., on Dec. 24, 1932 the son of the late Luke A. and Cecil Beatrice (Harris) Weaver.

He served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. in Alexandria.

He is survived by his six children, John Weaver, Joe Weaver, Jim Robertson, Barbara Jones, Susan Myrick, and Patti (Bob) Helm; numerous grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Luke and Cecil Weaver; daughter, Deborah Curtis; siblings, John Thomas Weaver, Ernest Lee Weaver, Mildred Pierce, Barbara Pollard, Dora Erickson, and Daisy Mary Smith.

A celebration of life for Claud will be held at a future date.

Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to once again serve the Weaver family in their time of loss.

