ELWOOD – Albert Mottweiler, age 72 of Elwood, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Ascension-St. Vincent Hospital in Elwood following a brief illness.

He was born Nov. 15, 1948, in Alexandria, the son of Albert E. and Betty L. (Benge) Mottweiler. Albert was a 1968 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. Albert worked in production at Thompson Consumer Electrics (formerly RCA) in Marion for 40 plus years until his retirement in 2003.

He truly enjoyed being outdoors – camping, hunting and fishing. Albert could spend hours simply enjoying being outdoors around nature. He helped with the local Boy Scouts for many years and was a longtime member of the Elwood Conservation Club.

Albert was especially proud to have served his country and he was a member of the American Legion. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his family – especially his grandchildren.

Albert’s family includes two children, Jennifer Mottweiler (fiance Jack Johnson) of Elwood and Fred (wife Andrea) Mottweiler of Elwood; four grandchildren, Shalee Mottweiler of Elwood, Dalton Johnson of Elwood, Montana (wife Brooke) Morse of Elwood and Brayden Jones of Elwood; two brothers, Larry (wife Jean) Mottweiler of Elwood and Joe (wife Carolyn) Mottweiler of Elwood; sister-in-law, Sherry Mottweiler of Elwood; two great-grandchildren, Jerimya McGinnis and Kint Mottweiler; and several nieces and nephew.

Albert was preceded in death by both his parents and two brothers, Gary Mottweiler and Michael Mottweiler.

A funeral service celebrating Albert’s life will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Rodney Ellis of First Missionary Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Marines and Elwood V.F.W. honor guard.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, prior to the service at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.

Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include face coverings and social distancing.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.