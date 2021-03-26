ELWOOD – Philip Nelson Davidson, age 68, of Elwood, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood following an extended illness.

He was born Oct. 3, 1952, in Indianapolis, the son of Henry and Patricia (Padget) Davidson.

Phil attended Ben Davis High School. He previously was a member of different motorcycle clubs.

Phil’s family includes five daughters, Tami Davidson of Laconia, Patricia Perkins of Florida, Mandy Bowman of Indianapolis, Melissa Combs of Ohio and Jessica Watson of Zionsville; significant other, Helen Ogden of Elwood; four grandchildren; several other grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents and three daughters, Iona Faye Handlon-Holman, Debbie and Diana.

Cremation was chosen and no formal services will take place at this time.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.

Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home is honored to handle Philip’s arrangements.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.