Jackie L. Martin



ALEXANDRIA – Jackie L. “Jack” Martin, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital North in Kansas City, Mo.

Jack was born on Jan. 12, 1948 in Hot Springs, Ark. to Bill and Ethel (Parker) Martin.

He was graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School, with the Class of 1966 and attended college for one year.

Jack served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam war.

He retired from General Motors Plant Protection in 2001 after 31 years of employment. He has worked for Red Gold for the past 17 years.

He attended the Christian Congregation Church of Alexandria.

Family and the time spent with them was the heart of Jack’s life. He was the #1 fan of all of his grandkid’s activities.

Survivors: wife, Elizabeth (Castor) Martin of Alexandria; three daughters, Jody (Todd) Shaw, Julie (Brett) Snyder and Jessie (Adam) May; former wife and mother of his children, June (Sparks) Martin; stepchildren, Jon (Kat) Buffington and Courtney (Whitney) Smith; grandchildren, Cody Rudy, Macee Rudy, Heidi Feek, Hopie Feek and Indiana Feek, Autumn Snyder, Brookelynn Snyder, Alyssa Snyder, Crosley Snyder, Sylvia Snyder, Adell May, Abram May and Owen May, Gage Buffington; brother, Ricky (Kathy) Martin; sister, Wanda Phipps Patrie; son-in-law, Rory Feek; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Beverly and Richard Castor; in-laws, Chuck Castor, Ricky (Letty) Castor, Carmen Richardson, and Troy (Brandy) Castor; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jack was preceded in death by his son, Justin Martin in 1994; his father, Bill Martin in 2005; his mother, Ethel (Parker) Martin in 2014; and his daughter, Joey Feek in 2016.

Services honoring Jack’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 3 p.m. Monday in the Christian Congregation Church, 11015 North 300 East, Alexandria. The Rev. Jerry Young will officiate the services. Interment will follow in Jones Cemetery in Yorktown.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the Christian Congregation Church or after 2 p.m. Monday prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Pete’s Pantry, 309 W. Washington St., Alexandria, IN 46001 or Church Street Commons, 201 West Church Street, Alexandria, IN 46001

Current Indiana mandates require social distancing and appropriate facial masking at all times.

