IPSWICH, Suffolk, England – Eric Maurice Last, 92, Ipswich, Suffolk, England, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Ipswich Hospital.

He is survived by five daughters, Angela Atkins, Shirley Dodson, Sally Amos (husband Tony), Valerie Robinson (husband Brian), all of Ipswich and Jane Miller (husband Joseph) of Elwood, Ind.; a son, Maurice Last (wife Tracey) of Runcorn, England; 14 grandchildren, including Jesse (wife Amanda) Miller of Elwood and Samantha Miller of Alexandria; and 20 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; three brothers, Reggie, Tony and Russell; one sister, Mabel and son-in-law, Barry Atkins.

Funeral services will take place in Ipswich followed by cremation. Eric’s ashes will be scattered at a later date following the lifting of COVID when the country opens up allowing family members to travel.