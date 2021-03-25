

Alexandria – Donald L. Horn, 86, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born in Alexandria on Aug. 2, 1934, the son of Frank and Alice (Dickey) Horn and had been living in the Alexandria area for his entire lifetime.

Donald graduated from Alexandria High School with the Class of 1953.

He worked for and retired from Guide Lamp in 1997.

Donald was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, the Elks Lodge, and the National Rifle Associ-ation.

Time spent with his family was very important to him.

Survivors: wife, Maureen Horn of Alexandria; daughter, Teresa Baker of Plainfield; son, Eric (Robyn) Horn of Summitville; daughter, Andrea Dare Horn of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Sharon Walker; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jack Horn and Frank Horn; and his son, Jeffrey Horn.

Services honoring Donald’s life and legacy will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria. Cremation will follow.

Friends may call at the Owens Funeral Home after 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to plant a tree in Donald’s memory.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Donald and serve the Horn family.

Current Indiana mandates requires social distancing and appropriate facial masking and will be observed.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.owensmemorialservices.com