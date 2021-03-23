

Marilyn Ann Lee, 84, a life long resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood.

Marilyn was born in Elwood on Sept. 6, 1936, to the late William and Marceda (Haas) Cannon.

On Oct. 20, 1954, she married Jack Lee at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood and they shared 66 1/2 years of marriage together.

Marilyn loved meeting and talking to people. She was a very hard worker and was busy all the time. As a teenager Marilyn was employed at Hoose Drive-Inn, Elwood Theatre and the Vogue Theatre in Elwood. She began working at SuperX and continued with the company as they transitioned from SuperX to Hooks, Revco and then CVS. She was employed with them for 19 years.

While working at the Vogue Theatre, she met the love of her life, Jack Lee. They were married two years later and raised seven children together.

Marilyn was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, NCCW, Landon Guild, Kiwanis Club and a 20 year plus volunteer at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital.

Along with her husband, Jack Lee, Marilyn is survived by daughter, Barbara Davis of Elwood; daughter, Patricia (David) Murray of Elwood; son, Don (Charlotte) Lee of Elwood and a daughter, April (Chad) Frazier of Tipton; 10 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; brother-in-law, Chuck Thornberry of Elwood; several loving nieces and nephews.

One of her greatest joys was spending time with her furbabies, Max and Maggie. She loved telling everyone about them.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, William and Marceda Cannon; son, Ronald Lee; daughters, Elaine Parker and Elizabeth Lee; sisters, Mary Thorn-berry, Mildred Mitchell and Emma Clary; and brothers, William, James and Joe Cannon.

Funeral services celebrating Marilyn’s life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood with Fr. Dennis Goth officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com