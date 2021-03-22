

Meredith E. Beeman, 91, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 20, 2021 in Anderson after a brief illness.

He was born on May 2, 1929 in Elwood, the son of John and Maude (Hancher) Beeman.

Meredith attended Elwood schools before entering the workforce. Early in life, he worked at Continental Can Corporation in Elwood. Meredith then worked for over 30 years at Fisher Body in Marion in skilled trades and machine repair before retiring in 1987.

He married Retta (Hobbs) Grimme on Dec. 3, 1983 and they shared over 29 years of marriage together before her passing in 2013.

Meredith was a member of the United Auto Workers Union, was a life member of the Elwood Elks Lodge #368, and formerly attended both the Elwood V.F.W. and the Alexandria Eagles Lodge with Retta.

He especially enjoyed mowing and caring for his own lawn and sitting on his porch swing to watch passerby’s on Anderson Street. He also enjoyed playing poker, euchre, and bingo. More than anything, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed.

Meredith’s family includes two daughters, Cassie (husband Gary) Jones of Elwood and Joy (husband Bill) Fowler of Elwood; six grandchildren, Todd (wife Susan) Jones, Ryan (wife Tracy) Jones, Amy (husband Andrew) Zimmer, Brent Beeman, Brooke Beeman, and Eric (wife Allie) Beeman; special stepgranddaughter, Kathy Grimme; nine great-grandchildren, Addie, Ava, Ivy, and Lucas Jones, Harper Jones, Aidan and Austin Zimmer, Eli Hahn, and Nash Beeman; special friend, Joanne Bolke of Gas City; and two special nephews, Bill (wife Orphi) Beeman and Jimmy Paul Casto.

Meredith was preceded in death by his parents; son, Randy Beeman; wife, Retta Beeman; six siblings, Louis, Bus, John R., and Jim Beeman, Betty Casto, and Margaret Bannon; and former wife, Deloris Beeman.

A funeral service celebrating Meredith’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home with Pastor Rodney Ellis of the First Missionary Baptist Church officiating. The service will begin with a short Elk’s Lodge Memorial. Burial will follow in Sunset Ceme-tery in Elwood.

Visitation for family and friends will take place from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral on Wednesday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include face coverings and social distancing at all times.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.