

Jack Lee Williams completed his life’s journey peacefully on March 20, 2021.

Jack was born on Sept. 26, 1935 in Elwood. The son of Clarence and Lillie (Bell) Williams, he was a 1953 graduate of Elwood High School. He moved to Anderson in 1979, where he resided until his death.

Jack served in the U.S. Army, worked as a foreman in the Ventura Trailer Factory in Elwood and retired from Delco Remy/Delphi on Jan. 1 of 1996 after 36 years.

He had raced “stock cars” at various speedways in Indiana during the 1950s and 60s. He was a fan of NASCAR, the Indianapolis Colts, the Pacers, and the Chicago Bears. He was also a “Die hard Cub fan.” He also enjoyed IU basketball and the Phoenix Suns. His great love was his family and earthly home. He enjoyed working in the garden and growing his “tomatoes”.

He was ready to go to his heavenly home when his Lord called.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Carolyn (Fleming) Williams; his brother, Edward J. Williams; and a son, Bruce Hanson.

Survivors include his son, Michael D. Williams of Elwood; daughter Jana (Hanson) Kemper (husband Scott) of Pendleton; two grandchildren, Megan (Tyler) Williams of Pendleton and Christy (Dylan) Swindell of Pendleton; and four great- grandchildren, Fiona Williams, Elliott Williams, Nora Swindell, and Murphy Swindell. Survivors also include several nieces, nephews, and cousins and a very special niece, Carol (Paul) Nowacki of California.

A farewell celebration of Jack’s life will be held at Brown, Butz, and Diedring Funeral Service and Crematory, 515 E. 53rd St., Anderson on Wednesday, March 24, with visitation from 2 p.m. until the service at 4 p.m. Placement of his cremated remains will be held at a later date at Mechanicsburg Cemetery.

2 Timothy 4:7

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.

Due to Covid 19 mandates, all guests are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.