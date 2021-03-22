SUMMITVILE – J C Hendrick Jr., 83, entered in to eternal rest on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from Community Hospital in Anderson following an extended illness.

He was born on Oct. 8, 1937 in Cofer, Ky. to Elvis and Mamie (Wilson) Hendrick.

He retired from Fisher-Body in Marion in 1982 after 16 years of employment.\

He served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1960.

He served as a volunteer Summitville Town Marshal for 15 years. He also was a member of the Summitville Town Council for 13 years. He was an ordained minister for more than 40 years and a long-time member of the Summitville First Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Lorinda Rubendall of Summitville; two sons, Roger Hendrick of Celina, Ohio and David Hendrick of Summit-ville; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; several stepgrandchildren and step-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 62 years, Carol (Vetor) Hendrick in 2017; a son, Anthony “Tony” Hendrick in 2018; a sister, Ruby Margaret Newton; two brothers, Harold Hendrick and Ansel Hen-drick; and two great-grandchildren

Services honoring JC’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 1 p.m. today at Owens-Noffze Funeral Home, 1009 W. Walnut St., Summitville. The Rev. Dennis Roberts will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow in Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Summitville First Baptist Church, 700 East Mill Street, Summitville, Ind. 46070

Current Indiana mandates require social distancing and appropriate facial masking at all times.

On-line condolences: owensmemorialservices.com