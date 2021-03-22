

Benita Iconas Arcilla-Bacalso, 82, of Frankton, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Com-munity Hospital in Anderson following a brief illness.

She was born Feb. 21, 1939 in Cebu, Philippines, the daughter of Teodoro and Susana (Econas) Bacalso.

She attended school in the Philippines.

Benita married Dominador Arcilla in 1958 and they shared 41 years of marriage together until his passing on April 10, 1999.

Benita formerly owned a food market in the Philippines in addition to being a homemaker for her large family. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and sewing. More than anything, Benita was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who adored her grandchildren. She loved nothing more than caring for the needs of her large family.

Benita’s family includes seven children, Zenaida “Zenny” (husband Ben) Ballinger of Bon Secour, Ala. (and formerly of Elwood), Renato Arcilla, Aniecita Tejado, and Dominador Arcilla, Jr., all of the Philippines, Jessica B. Arcilla of California, Edwardo B. Arcilla of the Philippines, and Reden (husband Randy) Gillum of Frankton; three siblings, Felisa Zamora Bacalso, Laurencio Bacalso, and Brehedo Bacalsol, all of the Philippines; 27 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Benita was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dominador Bacalso; daughter, Caroline Sabarita; and two brothers, Heno Bacalso and Boning Bacalso.

Benita’s wishes were to be cremated. Burial of her ashes will take place in the Philippines with other family members.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children’s Hospital in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.