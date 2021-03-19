ANDERSON – Warren Lee Miller, age 66, of Anderson, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at IU Ball Memorial Health in Muncie following recent health issues.

He was born in Louisville, Ken., on Nov. 1, 1954, to Norman Miller and Mary (Cole) Branum. He married Diana Bailey on Aug. 7, 2015 and she passed away on Aug. 22, 2020.

Warren served his country in the U.S. Army for four years. He retired in January of 2021 from the Tractor Supply Distribution Center. He worked there for more than 20 years and was a much-loved member of their staff.

Warren loved watching NASCAR and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was known as the teddy bear of the family. He was dearly loved by his brothers, sisters and his mother and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Warren is survived by his mother, Mary Branum; children, Angela Miller, Brittney (Chris) Steiner, Bryan Miller and Sarah (Tim) Loeffler; grandchildren, DJ Shipley, Destiny Shipley, Lincoln Miller, Jarod (Jordan) Miller, Kendall Miller, Keaira Smith, Shyla Miller, Rowan Steiner, Everance Stiner, Carter Loeffler, Abram Loeffler and Jonah Loeffler; great-grandchildren, Paisleigh Womble and Gracelyn Womble; siblings, Verna Bell, Darlene (Clyde) Poole, Joe (Kathy) Miller, Kenny (Sandy) Miller, Marilyn (Dennis) Kilgore, Mark (Andrea) Miller, Barbara (Keith) Pershing, Jeannie (David) Weightman and Cathie (David) Dempsey; many nieces and nephews and special friends.

Warren was preceded in death by his father, Norman Miller; wife Diana Miller; son, Cheyenne Miller; and grandson, Nathan Shipley.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood with Pastor Scott Blaylock officiating. Burial will follow in the Maplewood Cemetery in Anderson with military honors by the Elwood V.F.W. and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.

Visitation will be on Monday, March 22, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

