ELWOOD – Orville Stephen “Yank” Jones, age 66, of Elwood, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his residence.

Yank was born in Albany, Ken., on Jan. 22, 1955, to the late Orville and Margaret Irene (Wilkerson) Jones.

On Nov. 3, 2012, he married Lisa Jones and she passed away in 2018.

Yank worked as a truck driver for State Plating and Steel Slitting in Elwood for many years. He enjoyed tinkering with small engines, loved to fish and enjoyed restoring old cars. He had a 1970 Monte Carlo and a 1955 Chevy panel truck that he was currently working on. Yank enjoyed playing cards with his friends, enjoyed cooking and had a few dishes that he was famous for making. More than anything Yank loved spending time with his family.

Yank is survived by a daughter, Tanja (Allan) Davis; sons, Steven Schwab and James Darby; four grandsons, Shane Jones, Blake Hardesty, Braden Darby and Gabriel Darby; siblings, Ben (Kathy) Jones, Robert “Doc” (Dolly) Wilkerson, Wanda Louise (Steve) Wunder and Bessie DeBolt; brother-in-law, Dave Morrow; sister-in-law, Barbara Jones; several nieces and nephews, including special nephew and caretaker, Adam Wilkerson; and several good friends.

Yank was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Margaret Irene Jones; his wife, Lisa Jones; and siblings, Annie Jones, Jay Jones, Ron Jones and Deborah Morrow.

Yank wished to be cremated and a graveside service and burial of ashes will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Brookside Cemetery in Windfall, with the Rev. Roger Gardner officiating.

