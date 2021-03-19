ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – John F. Conwell, 84, of Rockledge, Fla., passed away at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

He is survived by his four children, Robin Conwell-Fassio and her husband Art of Melbourne, Fla., Kim Ott of Melbourne, Fla., David Conwell and his wife Natalie of Cocoa, Fla. and Jeff Conwell of Tampa, Fla.; his sister, Esther Dean and her husband Dale of Green Valley, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Jeanie Conwell of Anderson, Ind.; six nieces; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years and two days, Judith A. Conwell of Rockledge, Fla.; father, Frank J. Klem and parents, Orville and Ruby Conwell of Clearwater, Fla.; brother, Leo Conwell of Anderson, Ind.; and sister, Judy Karen of Ohio.

John grew up in Elwood, Ind. and attended Wendell Willkie Elwood High School.

He was a well-regarded businessman and co-owner of CMR Constructors in the Melbourne, Fla. area for over 15 years.

Due to current events and family preference, a celebration of life for both John, and his wife Judy, will be held at a later date.

Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org/givehope, or the American Cancer Society.

You may sign John’s guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.