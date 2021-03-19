ELWOOD – Betty A. Murphy, age 73, of Elwood, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis following a brief illness. She was born June 13, 1947, in Tipton County, the daughter of Wayne “Chick” and Flonnie (Marcum) Malston.

Betty was a 1965 graduate of Jackson Central High School. She later attended the Anderson Beauty College to obtain her beautician’s license.

Betty married Leroy Johnny Murphy on March 12, 1969 and they shared 46 years of marriage together until his passing on March 21, 2015.

Betty was well known for working as a cashier at CVS Pharmacy in Elwood for over 21 years until she retired in 2018. She was also a licensed beautician at her home for over 25 years and still maintained her license.

She enjoyed photography, listening to music and playing Domino’s with her cousin, Vannie. Betty was always a proud supporter of the Elwood Panther Football Team and enjoyed watching her sons play.

She never knew a stranger and made friends with everyone she met. Betty was absolutely devoted to her family and friends, and she lived her life to the fullest in her own way. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Betty’s family includes three children, Beth (husband Michael) Hoban of Westfield, Sean (wife Kelly) Murphy of Tipton and Brian Murphy of Elwood; brother, Rodger (wife Naomi) Malston of Hobbs; four grandchildren, Harley Bryant, Grace Murphy, Laura Hoban and Arizona Murphy; great-grandson, Braxton Bryant; sister-in-law, Betty Baird of Evarts, Ken.; brother-in-law, Bill Murphy of Dayton, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and extended family in Ohio and Kentucky.

Betty was preceded in death by her both parents and her beloved husband, Leroy, in 2015.

A funeral service celebrating Betty’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with her good friend, Rich Leavell, officiating. Cremation will follow the service and burial will take place at a later date in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood. Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include face coverings and social distancing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.

