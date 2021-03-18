TIPTON – Earl A. “Tony” Suggs, 79, of Tipton, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Wellbrooke of Kokomo.

He was born in Kokomo on Oct. 11, 1941 to Earl A. and Melvina Isabelle (Wright) Suggs.

He married Kathleen Sellers in 1993. She survives.

Tony retired in 1993 from Delco Electronics in Kokomo.

He attended Indiana University Kokomo studying computer integrated manufacturing.

He was an avid gun enthusiast.

Tony had a passion for music and he expressed that through violin lessons and handcrafting violins. Many will remember his violin shop located in the Tipton mall.

He served in the U.S. Army in the 101st Airborne Division stationed at Fort Campbell, Ky.

Survivors include his wife; three stepchildren, Kim Bridgewater of Kempton, Kirk Bridgewater of California and Kristi (David Scott) Overly of Sharpsville. He had two siblings, Stan (Kay) Suggs of Sylvania, Ohio and Nancy Williams of Kokomo. Grandchildren include Kory Overly and Dylan Overly; two nieces, Sandra Suggs and Sherry Hall; a great-niece, Ashley (Michael) Music and a great-nephew, Austin Hall.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 22 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with the Rev. Doug Slack presiding. Burial will follow at the Sharpsville Cemetery.

Visitation for Tony will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5635 W. 96th St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, Ind. 46278.