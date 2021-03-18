

TIPTON – Janis E. Piel, 79, of Tipton, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Born in Kokomo on March 3, 1942, she was the daughter of Joseph and Elsie (Nelson) Jung.

She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years Larry Piel; daughters, Tina (Jim) Lynch and Traci (Jason) Dossett and her pride and joy…her five grandkids, Gavin, Gabi and Garrett McCullough and Owen and Evan Dossett.

Private family services were held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Cicero with burial at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Tipton.

Her family would like to express their gratitude to Guardian Angel Hospice care and her wonderful nurse Holly Nason.

Those desiring to make a memorial contribution in her honor may do so to the Sacred Heart Food Pantry, P.O. Box 889, Cicero, Indiana, 46034. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Young-Nichols Funeral Home.