ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Marsha K. Benefiel, 64, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. after an extended illness.

She was born on Oct. 20, 1956 in Anderson, to William and Wilma (McCurdy) Benefiel.

She received her GED.

Survivors include two daughters, Cassandra J. Auler of Ste. Genevieve, Mo. and Ashley Lewis of Noblesville; a son, David Auler of Perryville, Mo.; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; brother, William B. Benefiel III of Chester, Ill, and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a niece, Kelly Benefiel and a nephew, William B. Benefiel III

A graveside service honoring Marsha’s life and legacy will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, at Jones Cemetery, Yorktown, Ind.

The family will receive friends at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria from noon to 1 p.m.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com