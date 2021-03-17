HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. – Eugenia Carol “Jeanie” Hungate passed away on Saturday morning, March 13, 2021, at her home in Holly Springs, Miss.

She was born on July 6, 1947, in Madison County, Ind., to the late Robert and Mary Ellen Altherr.

Jeanie worked for Thyssenkrupp Elevators in Horn Lake for 28 years.

She was a devoted Catholic and a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Olive Branch, Miss.

Jeanie was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Kenneth Ray Hungate and a beloved daughter, Christina Beth Hungate.

Jeanie is survived by a daughter, Lauri Ann Hungate of Byhalia, Miss. and a son, Robert W Hungate, also of Byhalia. She is also survived by her five grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at St. John’s Cemetery in Tipton with Fr. Dennis Goth presiding.

Young Nichols Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.