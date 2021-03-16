FRANKTON – Carrie J. Auler, 29, of Frankton, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Community Hospital following a brief illness.

Carrie was born in Indianapolis on July 7, 1991.

She graduated from Frankton High School in 2013.

She is survived by adopted mother and grandmother, Marylyn Dickey, mother, Paula Auler, both of Frankton; two uncles, Mike Dickey and Rick Dickey and several cousins.

Carrie was preceded in death by her adopted father and grandfather, Paul Dickey.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home in Frankton with Pastor Bob Bell officiating. Burial will follow in Knox Chapel Cemetery north of Elwood.

Visitation will be Friday, March 19, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Frankton Ambulance Service.

