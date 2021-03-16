Andrew J. Michel



Andrew J. “Andy” Michel, 59, of Fishers, and formerly of Tipton, died on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at home.

He was born in Tipton on April 16, 1961 to Paul Richard and Beverly Jane (Campbell) Michel.

On June 27, 1981 he married the love of his life, Jeanette Elaine Deeb at St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on June 11, 2019.

Andy was a technician, working for Cincinnati Inc. troubleshooting laser cutting tools and machinery.

In his younger years he attended the First Presbyter-ian Church in Tipton.

He joined the U.S. Navy and served 16 years before being medically discharged.

Andy enjoyed golfing, shooting at the range, and riding his Harley Davison motorcycle. He was known to pass time by making people laugh with his jokes or stories. Come May, the Indianapolis 500 was an event cherished by the entire family as Andy planned the family outing. Later in life Andy took pride in being a grandfather, passing down his knowledge and spending countless hours with his grandchildren.

Andy is survived by one daughter, Stephanie Crab-tree and her husband Michael of Noblesville and one son, Andrew Michel and wife Monique of Oceanside, Calif.; two brothers, Tim Michel and wife Judy of Carmel and Rick Michel and wife Sharon of Jamestown, N.C.; and three grandchildren, Peyton, Channing and Alex.

A memorial service for Andy will be held at noon on Saturday, March 20 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home in Tipton with Steve Brown presiding. The U.S. Navy and the Tipton American Legion will perform military honors at the funeral home starting at noon.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.