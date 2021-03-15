

TIPTON – Mark Herron, 60, of Tipton, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 12, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

He was born on April 29, 1960 in Kokomo to George and Ramona (Irby) Herron.

Thirty-eight years ago on July 23, 1982 he married Sandy Campbell and she survives.

Mark was a public servant. He chose fire service as a career. Mark was a firefighter for the City of Tipton, rising to the rank of Fire Chief before he took a job at the Indiana State Fire Marshal Office. He was a fire code building inspector for the state and later he then worked for the City of Fishers as a fire code building inspector. Mark’s last job was working at DC Coaters. Prior to his fire career, Mark served his country in the United States Navy. He first served on the USS Mount Whitney out of Norfolk, Va. and later Oceana Naval Air Station Search and Rescue in Virginia Beach.

Mark was a graduate of Haworth High School, Class of 1978.

Mark attended Generations Church and was an ambassador of Stronghold Minis-tries. He was also an ambassador for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

He was an avid fisherman and liked to hunt. Mark loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He could often be found outside barbecuing on the grill.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy of Tipton; two sons, Ryan Herron and partner Allissa Flick of Alexandria, and Micah Herron and wife Christina of Brownsburg; two sisters, Cyndy Trent and husband Gary of Kokomo and Cara Herron of Kokomo; seven grandchildren, Marika Herron, Xavier Herron, Elijah Herron, Chase Herron, Jaylin Castor, Liam Herron and Harper Herron.

Mark’s family will be holding a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at Generations Church, 4048 S. 75 W., Tipton, with Pastors Travis Morrisett and Aaron Hogue presiding.

The family will greet friends from noon until the time of the service.

Proper wearing of masks or face coverings as well as social distancing will be required at the church. The funeral will be recorded for watching later on Mark’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for his family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Mark’s honor be made to the Tipton County Humane Society, 403 Oak Street, Tipton, Ind. 46072, Stronghold Ministries, 7407 Stonecrest Drive, Dallas, Texas, 75254 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hos-pital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Mark’s family would like to give a special thank you to Guardian Angel Hospice Care and especially his nurse, Holly Nason.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Herron family.

Please wear casual clothes while attending the service. Mark would say “Don’t you dare wear a suit!”.