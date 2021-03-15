Loretta Lenora Arnett

Lenora Arnett, age 86, of Tipton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 14, 2021, while surrounded by her loving family.

Lenora was born on Feb. 16, 1935, to her parents, Elmer Wren and Aldena (Inman) Wren.

Lenora married the love of her life, Leon Arnett, on June 20, 1953, and he preceded her in death in 1976.

Through the years, Lenora worked as a homemaker, caring for her husband and raising two amazing children. Lenora was a very kind and patient woman. She used her nurturing spirit to impact the lives of not only her family, but also the lives of many children. Lenora babysat for more than 20 years and always loved having kids in her home.

If Lenora wasn’t busy tending to those she loved, you may have found her crafting, leading ceramics classes, watching the Pacers, gardening or attending church events.

Lenora was a member at First Baptist Church in Tipton. She was definitely a woman of faith, and an example to many! Later in life, Lenora very much enjoyed attending her great-grandchildren’s sporting events. She was always the biggest cheerleader in the stands, as she beamed with pride for all of her kids!

Lenora will be so greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her!

Those left to carry on Lenora’s legacy of love are her children, Wanda Dane and Dave (Teresa) Arnett; grandchildren, Carrie (Erik) Hammond, Jama (Brent) Fernung and Derek Dane; great-grandchildren, Brock (Macy) Hammond, Madison Hammond and Hunter Fernung; siblings, Jerry Wren and Joe Wren; several nieces and nephews; and close friend, Audra Furnish.

Lenora was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Leon Arnett; parents, Elmer and Aldena Wren; as well as a sister and brother.

A funeral service celebrating Lenora’s life will be on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at noon at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor Randy Carlisle officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be prior to the service from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.

Committal to take place at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Lenora’s honor to the American Cancer Society.

