

Jerry W. Buttry, 83, of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

Jerry was born in Norris City, Ill., on July 10, 1937, to the late David and Dorothy (Willis) Buttry.

On Nov. 20, 1993, he married Janie (Bangle) Buttry, and they shared 27 years of marriage together before she recently passed away on Dec. 28, 2020.

This gentle, quiet, loving and caring man left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be greatly missed by family and friends. To Jerry, family meant everything. He had the ability to love deeply and create joy wherever he went with his infectious laugh. Jerry’s life was well lived, and he was well loved.

Jerry retired from the U.S. Army as a Master Sergeant and from the Department of Defense Civil Service GS 12 Auditor/Accountant at Fort Benjamin Harrison. Jerry proudly served 23 years in the U.S. Army and served four tours in Vietnam, Germany, Okinawa and Thailand.

He was a member of the Norris City, Ill. Masonic Lodge, May Lodge #718, Elwood Elks Lodge #368, Elwood VFW, Frankton Lions Club, Frankton American Legion, a lifetime member of the Non-Commissioned Officers Association and the Frankton First United Methodist Church.

Jerry is survived by a son, Jack (Carlee Jones) Buttry of Elwood; daughter, Nancy (Mark) Waples of Steilacoom, Wash.; son-in-law, Darrell Miller of Columbus, Ga.; brother, Steve (Nancy) Buttry of Norris City, Ill.; two sisters, Rosemary (Roger) Price and Sue (Glenn Taborn) Mobley, both of Norris City, Ill.; sister-in-law, Wilma Buttry of Norris City, Ill.; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and eight nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, David and Dorothy Buttry; wife, Janie Buttry; son, Joseph Buttry; daughter, Rhonda Miller; and brother, David “Crockett” Buttry.

Funeral services celebrating Jerry’s life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Preusz officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery in Anderson and will include military honors by members of the United States Army and Elwood V.F.W. Honor Guard.

Visitation will be Wednes-day, March 17, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Frankton United Metho-dist Church.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com