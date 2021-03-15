

TIPTON – Fran Yundt, 87, of Tipton passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at home.

She lived the first 20 years of her life in Dayton, Ohio where she was born. Fran was born on Dec. 8, 1933. Her parents are Rosco and Blanche (Beals) Coy.

She met her husband, Dr. David H. Yundt, on a blind date while at Ohio State. The couple was married on Aug.10, 1957 and shared 63 years of marriage together.

Fran graduated from Ohio State University in 1957 with a degree in Elementary Education. She put her degree to use and was an elementary teacher at Windfall and then in the Kokomo School system. Later in life Fran also was a substitute teacher at Tipton for many years.

She was a member of West Street Christian Church and past member of Tri-Kappa.

Fran was active at the Tipton Hospital gift shop where she was a buyer and she also volunteered countless hours in the gift shop. Even after retiring, she continued helping children by teaching them in West Street Christian Church Tutoring Program. One role that Fran took very serious was her role as “Mimi” to which most people knew her by. Mimi had a great influence not only on her own family but on many others around her.

She is survived by her husband Dr. David “Doc” Yundt; four children, Kim Pruitt and husband Kevin of Tucson, Ariz., Kurt Yundt of McAllen, Texas, Kelly Hawkins and husband Joe of Tipton, and Dr. Kent Yundt and wife Annette, Bend Ore.; 10 grandchildren, Ashley, Rance, Cheri, Samantha, Sydney, Tori, Drake, Reid, Colton and Ben; three great-grandchildren, Makinley, Sullivan, and Kai.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack Coy, Robert Coy, and Eugene Coy.

Fran’s funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 19 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home in Tipton.

Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Proper wearing of masks or face coverings as well as social distancing will be required at the funeral home. The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Fran’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for her family.

Memorial contributions in Fran’s memory may be made to the West Street Christian Church Tutoring Program, 132 N. West St., Tipton, Ind. 46072. This program was Fran’s passion.