Florencio Perez



Florencio “Smoke” Perez, 81, of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his residence following an extended illness.

Smoke was born in San Antonio, Texas on April 15, 1939, to the late Joseph and Julia (Martinez) Perez.

On Jan. 8, 1961, he married Linda (Poe) Perez and they shared 51 years of marriage together before she passed away in 2012.

Smoke graduated from Windfall High School in 1959.

He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. from 1960 thru 1966, out of Camp Pendleton.

He retired from Firestone Corp. after 30 years of service and then from Red Gold after 27 years at the age of 80.

He was a member of the Elwood Lions Club.

Smoke was an avid golfer enjoying golfing in his younger years. He enjoyed reading the Bible on his swing and doing crossword puzzles. Smoke loved spending time with his family, especially all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by many who loved him.

Smoke is survived by his son, Michael (Teresa) Perez of Elwood; daughter, Mari-anne Blackburn of Elwood; five grandchildren, Hillary Anne (Eric) Deitchman, Allison Marie Perez, Meredith Leigh Blackburn, Olivia Marie Withycombe and Taylor Lynn (Aaron) Myrick; three great- grandchildren, Bennett Florencio, Philip William and Mae Angela Deitchman; sister, Esther Jeske; two brothers, Joseph (Doris) Perez and Robert (Judy) Perez, several nieces and nephews.

Smoke was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Julia Perez; wife, Linda Perez; daughter, Angela “Angie” Perez and a brother, Tony Perez.

Funeral serviced will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Dunnichay Funeral Home with Pastor Charlie Soden officiating with military honor services conducted by the U.S. Marine Corp. and the Elwood VFW Honor Guard. Cremation will follow.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Associa-tion.

