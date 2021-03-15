Dwight H. Clark



Dwight Holt Clark, 70, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Elwood Health & Living Care Center following declining health.

He was born July 14, 1950 in Elwood, the son of Calvin J. and Janice (Tillson) Clark.

He formerly lived at 1426 South H Street for most of his life, and enjoyed living there very much.

Dwight attended Elwood schools and later the John Hinds Vocational School G.E.D. program.

Growing up, he worked with his father in a printing business for several years. He also worked at Burger Chef in Elwood. His last position was a meter reader for the Elwood Water Company where he worked for over nine years.

Dwight enjoyed bowling at Lucky Strike Lanes, reading the daily newspaper, and staying informed on current events.

He was a member of East Main Street Christian in Elwood where he loyally attended church for many years. Throughout his life, he was very proud to be the son of former Elwood Judge, Calvin Clark. As a high functioning savant, Dwight was always excellent with numbers and dates. He could remember exactly what happened on any given date in history to the amazement of others. Dwight especially enjoyed regular daily routines which provided comfort and discipline in his life.

Dwight’s family includes a brother, Craig T. Clark of Valrico, Fla.; nephew, Ronnie Clark of New Jersey; and many friends and caretakers at Elwood Health & Living.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Janice Clark; sibling, Dana Clark in 1971; and a half-brother, Lee Dehority.

A funeral service celebrating Dwight’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Gardner of East Main Street Christian Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery next to his family members.

Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral on Wednesday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include face coverings and social distancing at all times.

Memorial contributions are suggested to East Main Street Christian Church, 1801 Main St., Elwood, Ind. 46036.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.