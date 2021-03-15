Charles R. Webb



Charles R. “Ray” Webb, 75, of Kokomo and formerly of Elwood passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at North Woods Village in Kokomo following an extended illness.

Ray was born in Elwood on March 13, 1945, to the late Ora and Naoma (Swindell) Webb.

On March 30, 1968, he married Darla (Barrett) Webb and they shared 52 years of marriage together.

Ray graduated in 1963 from Wendell L. Willkie High School in Elwood.

He retired from General Motors as Supervisor of Engineering after several years of service.

Ray is survived by his wife, Darla Webb of Kokomo; two daughters, Christina Harvey of Florida and Tracy DeHuff of Michigan; brother, Gene (Jackie) Webb of Richmond; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Ora and Naoma Webb; daughter, Marsha Johnson and a son, Chuck Webb.

Ray’s wishes were to have no services. Cremation was chosen with burial at a later date in Parkview Cemetery in Alexandria.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Associ-ation.

