ELWOOD – Margie Tielene Bannister, age 76, of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville following an extended illness.

She was born on July 23, 1944, to the late Raymond and Jewel (Underwood ) Barnes.

On March 24, 1964, she married George Marion Bannister and they shared more than 56 years of marriage together.

Margie attended Wendell L. Willkie High School and worked for Bannister Plumbing and Heating for many years. She also worked as a cook at Elwood Community High School for several years.

Margie loved watching her children and grandchildren in their many activities. She enjoyed cross-stiching, loved to fish and enjoyed going to her family’s winter home in Florida. Margie liked to cook and she enjoyed feeding everyone who would come to her home to visit.

Margie is survived by her husband, George M. Bannister; two children, Randy (wife Kim) Bannister and Julie (husband J.R.) Reese; grandchildren, Savanna (husband Daniel) Fox, Kristen (husband Luke) Jessie, Jullian Reese, Sydney Guffey and Jayden Reese; a great-grandchild, Raven Fox; brother, Larry (wife Barb) Barnes; brothers-in-law, Richard (wife Nancy) Bannister and Dwight Gegg; sisters-in-law, Lenora (husband Ken) Borecek, Pam Bannister McLeod and Linda Barnes; special friends, Sue Champion and Nancy and Carl Ritter; and several nieces and nephews.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ammalene Barnes; and two brothers, Chuck Barnes and Bill Barnes.

A funeral service to honor Margie’s life will be at 7 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood with the Rev. Roger Gardner officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021 at the funeral home.

