COLUMBUS – Linda L. Murdock, age 75, of Columbus and formerly of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her home following an extended illness.

She was born July 5, 1945, in Columbus, the daughter of Louis Wayne and Christine (Thomas) Buis.

Linda was a 1963 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School. She married Daniel G. Murdock on July 22, 2001, and they shared more than 19 years of marriage together.

Linda worked in production at Thompson Consumer Electronics (RCA) in Marion for 33 years and retired in 2005. Following retirement, Linda enjoyed working part-time at the Elwood High School cafeteria for five years.

She was a member of East Main Street Christian Church in Elwood and formerly Sigma Alpha Chi Sorority.

Linda was a devoted wife and mother who will be greatly missed.

Linda’s family includes her husband, Daniel Murdock of Columbus; five children, Andy (Jason) Ball of Columbus, Anna Hanna of Franklin, Robert L. (Melinda) Murdock of Dunkirk, Roger A. Murdock of Alexandria and Daniel G. Haynes of Marion; two brothers, Don Buis of Elwood and Robert Buis of South Carolina; three sisters, Pam Sharp of Elwood, Shirley Paschal of Arizona and Sandy Abbott of Elwood; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by both her parents; infant brother, Louis Buis Jr.; sister, Patricia Cast; and brother, Ronald Buis.

Per Linda’s wishes, a graveside funeral service celebrating her life will be at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Elwood City Cemetery in Elwood with the Rev. Roger Gardner of East Main Street Christian Church officiating.

Health precautions for the safety of all in attendance are encouraged, including face coverings and social distancing.

Linda’s funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana – rmhccin.org.

