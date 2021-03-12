ELWOOD – John “Lindley” Comer, age 80, of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Elwood Health and Living following a lengthy illness.

He was born April 15, 1940, in Marion, the son of John N. and Juanita (Williams) Comer.

Lindley was a 1958 graduate of Fairmount High School and later graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor’s degree in animal science.

He married Linda L. Kolberg on May 24, 1975 and they shared more than 45 years of marriage together.

Lindley grew up working on his family farm. He owned Comer Real Estate where he worked as a real estate broker and appraiser for 50 years. Lindley truly enjoyed his work and because of that – he never retired.

He was a member of East Main Street Christian Church in Elwood where he taught adult Sunday school for 25 plus years. Lindley enjoyed socializing with everyone he met and especially enjoyed networking and talking with local farmers most of his life.

Lindley currently served on the Knox Chapel Cemetery board and was a board member for many years.

He formerly enjoyed photography, found math very interesting and enjoyed tinkering and fixing all sorts of things. More than anything, Lindley will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandpa.

Lindley’s family includes his wife, Linda Comer of Elwood; five children, Dean Hoffer of Elwood, Lisa (husband Jeff) Kelsey of Indianapolis, Ann (husband Brian) Presnall of Fairmount, Bob (wife Natalie) Comer of Denver, Colo. and Gina (husband Jay) Courtney of Elwood; six grandchildren, Curt Presnall, Zach Comer, Cole Courtney, Sidney Presnall, Abigail Comer and Cassidy Courtney; three sisters-in-law, Margie Ming of Sidney, Mont., Karen Comer of Fairmount and Kitty Comer of Tuscon, Ariz.; brother-in-law, Gordon (wife Gert) Kolberg of Glendive, Mont.; former sister-in-law, Louise McDermitt of Indianapolis; aunt, Susie Gavin of Marion; and several nieces and nephews.

Lindley was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, James Comer, Dr. Phillip Comer and Dr. Joseph Comer and numerous aunts and uncles.

A funeral service celebrating Lindley’s life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Roger Gardner of East Main Street Christian Church officiating. Burial will follow in Knox Chapel Cemetery in rural Fairmount.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include wearing face coverings and social distancing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to East Main Street Christian Church through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.