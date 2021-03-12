ANDERSON – Barbara Lou Riley, age 87, of Anderson, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson following an extended illness.

Barbara was born in Birmingham, Ala., on Nov. 30, 1933, to the late Robert and Helen (Davis) Leavell.

She graduated in the class of 1952 from Wendell L. Willkie High School in Elwood. She retired from General Motors in 1993, after 30 years of service. She was a member of Local UAW #663, the Red Hatters, Beta Sigma Phi sorority and St. Joseph Catholic Church of Elwood.

Barbara loved people and spending time with her family. She was the biggest sports fan attending her children’s events. Barb was a huge fan of the Colts, Pacers, IU and Notre Dame. She enjoyed organizing and planning, taking an active role in the Lil’ Miss and Mr. Pageant for the Elwood Glass Festival, trips with the Red Hatters and her Class of ’52 reunions.

Her happiest moments were hosting family get togethers surrounded with all of her loved ones under one roof.

Barbara is survived by two sons, Ron (Brenda) Scott of Alexandria and Kevin Riley of Warsaw, two daughters, Linda Morphew of Pulaski, Tenn. and Susan (Don) Etchison of Fishers; nine grandchildren, Jason Scott, Brent Scott, Ashlee Burks, Caleb Morphew, Haylee Morphew Young, Chandos Etchison, Chelsea Listenfelt, Colin Etchison and Courtney Miller; 14 great- grandchildren, Averi and Ella Foust, Kendall and Grayson Scott, Gage Burks, Harper and Monroe Morphew, Dylan Lou Young, Elliott and Audrey Etchison, Skyler, Sophia, Spencer and Stella Listenfelt and Madden Miller, two brothers, Tom Leavell and Rich (Queenie) Leavell of Elwood; a sister. Shirley (Don) Alexander; and several nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Helen Leavell; her first husband, Ralph Scott Jr.; her second husband, Charles Eugene “Gene” Riley; and one brother, Robert Leavell.

Funeral service celebrating Barbara’s life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood with her brother, Rich Leavell officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church Building Fund.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com