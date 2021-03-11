Theodore L. Knuckles



TIPTON – Theodore L. “Ted” Knuckles, 68, of Tipton was born in Redbud, Ill., on July 16, 1952 and entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis.

He had also lived in Sharpsville and Marshall, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his parents William Raymond and Thelma Lee (Downs) Knuckles. Also preceding him in death were four siblings, Betty Gregg, Brenda Wallace, Raymond Knuck-les and Roger Knuckles.

Ted is survived by his best friend of 26 years, Susie Stevens.

Other survivors include his and Susie’s children, Carmen (Knuckles) Ram-sey and her husband Scott, Missy Lynn (Knuckles) Bales and husband Bran-don, Heath Jeffery Knuckles and wife Nawal Busailah, Angelia Henry and husband Mark, Kathy Plake, Elizabeth Evans and husband Matthew and Karen Smith and husband Jeff. Ted has two brothers and one sister, Cliff Knuckles and wife Linda, Mic Knuckles and wife Micki and Dorothy Myers and husband Larry. He has 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Ted retired from pipefitting in 2005 after 20 years at General Motors and had previously worked for Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 157. He had attended pipefitter apprenticeship training after graduating from Clinton Prairie High School in 1970.

Ted was a former Mason.

He enjoyed fishing and golfing. Woodworking was his true passion, but most of all, he loved being with his sweetie, Susie.

Funeral services for Ted will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 14 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Alan Downing presiding. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.

Proper wearing of masks or face coverings as well as social distancing will be required at the funeral home. The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Ted’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for his family.

Memorial contributions in Ted’s memory may be made to the Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation, 515 Madison Avenue, Suite 1130, New York, N.Y. 10022 or the American Cancer Society, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indiana-polis, Ind. 46278.