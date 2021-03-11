Richard T. Stock



ALEXANDRIA – Richard T. “Dick” Stock, 76, entered into eternal peace from the Alexandria Care Center on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

He was born on Feb. 11, 1945 in Champaign, Ill.

He was a graduate of Anderson High School with the Class of 1963 and attended Ball State University.

He served his country in the United States Army.

He had worked as a custodian in the Alexandria Community Schools since 2017.

He was a member of the New Day Baptist Church and more recently attended the Vermillion Friends Church.

Survivors include his wife, Glenda (Stalker) Stock, whom he married Oct. 10, 1998; daughter, Carrie Stock of Anderson; two stepdaughters, Amanda Surbey of Longmont, Colo. and Amber Myers of Alexandria; stepson, Mathew Pierce of Florida; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Cheryl Richie of Anderson.

Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria has been entrusted with Dick’s cremation arrangements. A public interment service at Park View Cemetery in Alexandria will be announced in the near future.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the either the New Day Baptist Church, 202 West Tyler Street, Alexandria, IN 46001 or Vermillion Friends Church, 2961 East 800 North, Alexandria, IN 46001.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com