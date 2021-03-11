

Juanita B. Updegraff, 94, of Anderson, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Providence Health Care following an extended illness.

Juanita was born in Anderson on March 20, 1926, to the late Cecil and Mary (Bricker) Keesling.

On Oct. 5, 1947, she married Beryl E. Updegraff and they shared 62 years of marriage together.

Juanita retired from RCA after several years of service.

She attended Cross Road United Methodist Church in Anderson.

She enjoyed watching Hallmark movies and was an avid sports fan. She enjoyed IU basketball, Indianapolis Pacers and the Indianapolis Colts.

Juanita is survived by a son, Sherman (Suzanne) Updegraff of Centennial, Colo.; two grandchildren, Stefanie and Sehler Updegraff; special daughter, Janie (Kevin) Turner of Pendleton; special friend, Elsie Cottingham of Anderson; and several nieces and nephews. Juanita was especially close to her nieces, Debbie (Jim) Nichols of Elwood and Vickie Goens of Elwood and both Debbie and Vickie loved their Aunt Annie and spent many holidays together.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Paul and Mary G. Keesling; husband, Beryl E. Upde-graff; daughter, Cynthia Updegraff; son, Darryl Updegraff; and two sisters, Helen Abney and Ruby VanMatre.

Funeral services celebrating Juanita’s life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Rick Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 16, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Elwood Animal Shelter. Juanita held close to her heart her beloved long-time pet, Mitzi, who passed away in 2019.

