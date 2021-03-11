ARCADIA – Johnna Marie Griffin, age 57, of Arcadia, passed away March 8, 2021, at Riverview Health in Noblesville. She was a recent resident at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

She was born Nov. 15, 1963, at Greenfield, to John and Pauline (Gurm) Griffin.

She attended and graduated from Tri County Opportunity School. She also participated in Special Olympics. For several years she had worked at Deb’s Originals in Noblesville, sanding Christmas Ornaments.

Johnna was a member of Sunshine Friends and of the Arcadia Church of the Brethren. She greatly enjoyed attending church and listening to gospel music.

Johnna loved to go shopping and when it was time to eat, she usually chose a restaurant that served her favorite, a taco salad. She loved being with her family, especially her nieces and nephews and she enjoyed playing cards and the challenge of bingo with them.

She was married to Stephen Brisco who preceded her in death. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert Eugene Griffin.

Survivors include her mother-in-law, Bert Yohe of Arcadia; brother-in-law, David Brisco of Tipton; her sisters: Shelley (Tom) Henson of Arcadia and Becky (Archie) Hill-Skates of Noblesville; a brother, Tom (Redd) Knotts of Noblesville; her nieces, Abby Bailey and Tres (Troy) Cook; nephews, Tommy (Samantha) Hill, Rodney Hill, Shad (Paola) Hill; and great-nieces and nephews, Johnny, Isabella, Jude and Ivy Bailey and Alexis, Lawrence, Praise, Emmanuel, Iceleigh and Robby Hill.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 13, 2021, at noon at Hartley Funeral Home Cicero Chapel, 209 W. Jackson St. in Cicero burial to follow at Curtisville Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Arcadia Church of the Brethren. Donation envelopes will be available at the Funeral Home.

You may send condolences at http://www.hartleyfuneralhomes.com.