

Donna Fay Griffey, 69, of Elwood, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Community Hospital following a brief illness.

Donna was born in Murfreesboro, Ark., one of the first surviving quadruplets born in the United States on Jan. 14, 1952, to the late George and Haggai (Wagley) Ponder.

On Dec. 4, 1969, she married Roger Griffey and they shared 40 years of marriage together before he passed away on June 30, 2010.

Donna retired in 1997 from Paint & Assembly Corpor-ation after several years of service.

She enjoyed her retirement spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She loved her grandchildren very much and will be sadly missed by all.

Donna is survived by two sons, Tracy Griffey and Billy (Jennifer) Griffey, both of Elwood; eight grandchildren, Braden, John Ray, Faith, Hope, Peyton, Makalynn, Jalynne and Elyssa; sister, Betty Bybee of Texas; brother, Billy Joe Ponder of Texas; brother, Jimmy Dale Ponder of Florida; several nieces and nephews, and her favorite canine, Bo-Jangles.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, George and Haggai Ponder; son, Tommy Griffey; three sisters, Lucy Dorman, Mary Crow and Doramae Lockaby; five brothers, George Ponder, Jr., quadruplet brothers, Dewey, Dickey and Danny Ponder.

Funeral services celebrating Donna’s life will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor John Roe officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 16, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elwood Animal Shelter.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com