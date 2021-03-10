

ALEXANDRIA – Ted A. Stewart, 76, of Alexandria, and formerly of Tipton, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at home.

Ted was born on Dec. 26, 1944 in Camp Blanding, Fla. to Charles Otis and Mary E. (Samuels) Stewart.

He married Nancy Hinton on Sept. 9, 1967 and they shared 53 years together.

Ted had worked at Delco Remy in Anderson, retiring after 32 years. He also farmed for 24 years.

He was a member of the Hills Baptist Church and the Masonic Lodge in Pickard. He served in the National Guard in Tipton. Ted was a lifetime member of the NRA and the Alexandria Soaring Society. He was in the Eastern Star in Frankfort and the UAW Local 662.

Survivors besides his wife Nancy include three children, Tom Stewart and Kim Bagley of Alexandria, Melissa Stewart of Alexandria and Tami Wright and husband Bobby of Tipton; four siblings, Connie Campbell and husband Dwight, Gary Stewart and wife Beverly, Dennis Stewart and wife Beth and Brian Stewart and wife Beth, all of Tipton.

He is also survived by six grandchildren, Dylan Stewart, Ryan Wright, Jesse Stewart, Ashley Bagley, Amanda Bagley and a special grandson, Andrew Shinabarger; six stepgrandchildren, Spencer, Dallas, Donavan and Charlie Bagley and Allissa and Michael Swango.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents; a grandchild, Harley Davis and a great-grandchild, Darrin Bagley.

Funeral services for Ted will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home in Tipton with Jim Boyer presiding. Burial will follow in Normanda Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The family suggests casual attire, as this is how Ted would want it.

Proper wearing of masks or face coverings as well as social distancing will be required at the funeral home. The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Ted’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for his family.

Memorial donations in honor of Ted may be made to Hills Baptist Church, 4296 S. County Road 1380 East, Kirklin, Ind. 46050, or plant a tree in Ted’s memory.