SWAYZEE – Shirley K. Petro, 83, Swayzee, passed away at her home Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

She was born in Elwood, Ind. on Friday, Sept. 10, 1937, to William and Beulah (Oyster) Alumbaugh, Jr.

She attended Elwood High School and was the owner and founder of Chuckwagon Pizza in Swayzee for many years.

She was a “mother” of Future Homemakers of America (FHA).

Survivors include her sons, Michael Petro of Swayzee and John Petro of Decatur; daughters, Sherri Carr of Elwood and Stacy Hall of Swayzee; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry Alumbaugh of Anderson and Don Alumbaugh of Anderson; sisters, Judy Higgins of Anderson and Susan Callicoat of Tampa, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lucille Parker and Jane Ann Beckley; and brothers, Richard Alumbaugh, William Fred Alumbaugh, Jr., and James Alumbaugh.

A funeral service to celebrate Shirley’s life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Need-ham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Rybolt Chapel, 314 N. Washington Str., Swayzee, Ind. Pastor Jeff Stedge will officiate with burial following at Grant Memorial Park.

The family will receive visitors from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Ascen-sion St. Vincent Heart Center-Carmel, 10580 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46290; Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901; and the American Diabetes Association, 6415 Castleway W. Dr., Ste. 114, Indianapolis, IN 46250.

Memories may be shared online at www.nsw-cares.com.