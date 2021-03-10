

Dwight V. Gross, 64, of Elwood, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

Dwight was born in Elwood on July 31, 1956, to the late Harold and Emily (Ballinger) Gross.

He graduated from Elwood Community High School in 1974.

He served his country in the U.S. Navy where he retired after 20 years of service.

On July 15, 2013, he married Teresa (Lane) Jones-Gross and they shared eight years of marriage together.

Dwight was a member of Pilgrim Holiness Church of Elwood.

He enjoyed spending time with his friends and loved to spend time with his family.

Dwight is survived by his wife, Teresa Jones-Gross of Elwood; son, Dwight Gross, Jr. of Chambersburg, Penn., son, Michael Gross of Hampton, Va., daughter, Stacy Gross of Muncie, daughter, Jessica Rivera of Elwood, daughter, Carlee Jones of Elwood, son, Dakota Jones of Anderson, daughter, Gloria Jones of Noblesville, son, Juan Jones of Elwood; sister, Jeanne Sweet of Lebanon; 16 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Dwight was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Emily Gross; brother, Harold Gross and a sister, Emily Brooks.

Funeral service celebrating Dwight’s life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Jessup officiating. Entombment will follow at the Elwood Mausoleum with full military services by the U.S. Navy and the Elwood VFW Honor Guard.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 14, 2021, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

